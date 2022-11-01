Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Updated

These Bathurst connections featured in Tuesday's 2022 Melbourne Cup

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated November 1 2022 - 4:40am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hugh Bowman at Rosehill in March this year. The former Bathurst apprentice will ride Duais in the Melbourne Cup on Tuesday. Picture by Jenny Evans/Getty Images.

IT WASN'T the ideal Melbourne Cup for two Bathurst hopes on Tuesday, falling well short of a placing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.