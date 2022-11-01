IT WASN'T the ideal Melbourne Cup for two Bathurst hopes on Tuesday, falling well short of a placing.
Jockey Hugh Bowman, who did his apprenticeship at Bathurst, rode #2 Duais, while former Bathurst pharmacist Bjorn Baker trained #16 Araphao.
This year's Melbourne Cup was won by French six-year-old Gold Trip in a time of 3:24.04, finishing ahead of Emissary and a fast-finishing High Emocean in second and third respectively.
Bowman finished some 38.05 lengths behind the winner in 18th, while Bakers' chance came in at 11th, 10.95 lengths behind first place.
Melbourne Cup-winning jockey Mark Zahra was overwhelmed with emotion after the race.
"I feel like crying. It's unbelievable. What a day," he told Channel Ten.
"He's a horse that when you go, you don't give him a chance to think about it. I was hoping no-one would come near me. It's just elation when I crossed the line."
Since his time working in the Apros stable in Bathurst, Bowman has gone on to be one of Australia's finest jockeys.
He's won more than 100 Group races, he's ridden overseas and he was also the hoop who rode champion mare Winx to 31 of her 33 consecutive wins.
However, Dundeoo native Bowman is yet to add a Melbourne Cup win to his impressive resume.
His best finish in the Melbourne Cup came in 2018, when he steered Marmelo to second place behind Cross Counter.
While Bowman wasn't in the saddle when Duais ($29) crossed the line in eighth place in the Caulfield Cup on October 15, he previously guided the mare to a win in the 2021 Queensland Oaks as well as the Adrian Knox Stakes.
The mare has also won the Australian Cup and Tancred Stakes earlier this year, but those were over much shorter distances.
Bowman isn't fazed by the prospect of Duais stepping up to the 3,200 metres journey for the first time.
"I always had a very high opinion of her," Bowman told racing.com.
"My personal opinion is that it [the Cup distance] will suit her very much and it was no surprise to me to see her achieve what she did in the autumn at the level she did."
Baker's outside chance Araphao ($81) is one of the most-travelled horses in this year's Melbourne Cup line-up.
The French gelding has covered close to 30 kilometres in his preparation.
"He's done 28,550 metres already this preparation so what's another 3,200 metres?" Baker told racenet.com.au.
"As he gets through the 1450-metre mark he will break through the 30,000-metre mark for the prep, so he has done a remarkable job.
"I've never had a horse like him, he has held his form very well."
Araphao has began his preparation with a third-place finish in the Muswellbrook Cup in April and has had 13 starts across a number of venues including Tamworth, Hawkesbury, Rosehill, Sunshine Coast, Grafton, Randwick and Newcastle.
"He's covered Northern NSW, Queensland, the Hunter from Tamworth to Hawkesbury, Randwick and Rosehill and then he's now off to Victoria. He's just handled everything so well," Baker said.
"He has really thrived on the program we've set. He's done very little after a race. We give him one gallop into a race and he seems to really appreciate that.
"Since I've had him, he hasn't raced the left-handed away but he does have some form in France."
While he worked as a pharmacist Bathurst, it was a trip back to his native New Zealand over a decade ago that led to Baker into the thoroughbred industry.
There he worked at Baker Racing Stable, owned and run by his father Murray before forming a training partnership with him.
After enjoying success in Australia with the likes of 2008 AJC Australian Derby winner Nom Du Jeu, 2010 Caulfield Cup runner-up Harris Tweed and 2010 Victoria Derby winner Lion Tamer, Baker made the decision to relocate to Australia again and has set himself up at Warwick Farm with a handy stable.
He was granted his licence by Racing NSW in August 2011 and would win his maiden race as a solo trainer the following month at Bathurst.
The Melbourne Cup will get underway at 3pm.
