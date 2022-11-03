Art deco excellence in prime location

Western Advocate's House of the Week, Friday November 4: 284 William Street, Bathurst:
Unlike any other, this impressive art deco home offers much more than meets the eye and is sure to surpass your expectations. This landmark home of the Bathurst community was built in the P&O/Art Moderne style, emphasising curves, long horizontal lines and other nautical elements. Spread over two levels, this "one of a kind" art deco home boasts both formal and informal living options, and has more than enough room for the larger families with a warm ambience throughout.
From the moment you step through the front door, the rounded sweeps of windows invite sunlight in a way many older homes do not. High ceilings with decorative cornices and new carpet throughout, offer charm and detail not commonly found. The attractive kitchen has been tastefully renovated and beckons you at the heart of the home with its quality appliances and a walk-in pantry.
The separate living room presents a unique design with its curved walls, while the light-filled dining room offers soaring views to enjoy with your meals. The home is equipped with ducted gas heating plus a log fireplace and slab heating, to offer year-round comfort.
There are five generously sized bedrooms, two with built-in wardrobes and a delightful Juliet balcony off one of the upstairs bedrooms. Two family bathrooms on both storey's of the home allow for easy living and family friendly functionality.
The extensive outdoor entertaining area provides the perfect atmosphere, overlooking both city and garden views. The large, fully-enclosed, immaculately manicured, park-like garden offers a unique experience to enjoy during every season of the year. There is side access to the triple-bay, automatic garage that has internal access and allows for plenty storage for families or auto lovers alike.
Centrally located in the tightly held upper William Street and nestled peacefully on a beautifully established triple-size block totalling 1,710 sqm, this stunning home is conveniently located within short walking distance to schools, parks, TAFE, Chares Sturt University, Mount Panorama and Bathurst's vibrant CBD.
284 William Street is a unique and stunning lifestyle property that must be inspected to be appreciated. If you're looking for a truly impressive home in a location that allows you to enjoy the absolute best of Bathurst, this appealing property is well worth an inspection.
