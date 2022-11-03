Art deco excellence in prime location

Unlike any other, this impressive art deco home offers much more than meets the eye and is sure to surpass your expectations. This landmark home of the Bathurst community was built in the P&O/Art Moderne style, emphasising curves, long horizontal lines and other nautical elements. Spread over two levels, this "one of a kind" art deco home boasts both formal and informal living options, and has more than enough room for the larger families with a warm ambience throughout.