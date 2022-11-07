Western Advocate
Court

Darren George Russell convicted in Bathurst Local Court for driving while disqualified

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
November 7 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man with 'difficult record' fined thousands of dollars and taken off the road for a year

A MAN with a "difficult record" has been fined $1,200 after he was caught behind the wheel of a car without a licence.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.