Man with 'difficult record' fined thousands of dollars and taken off the road for a year

A MAN with a "difficult record" has been fined $1,200 after he was caught behind the wheel of a car without a licence.
Darren George Russell, 31, of Eugenie Street, Raglan, was absent in Bathurst Local Court on October 26 when he was convicted of driving while disqualified.
Police documents tendered to the court for sentence reveal police were patrolling Boundary Road and Vittoria Street in Robin Hill when they saw a Nissan Navara 4WD - driven by Russell - travelling at 69 kilometres per hour in a 50km zone.
Police said they followed the vehicle onto Vittoria Street where it was then pulled over.
The court heard police approached the car and spoke with Russell, who said he didn't have a licence with him.
Police said they conducted further checks on the Roads and Maritime Services database, where they discovered Russell was disqualified from driving for three months from June 22 this year until September 22.
In relation to speeding, Russell was issued a penalty notice.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis convicted Russell of the driving while disqualified charge before he was fined and taken off the road for an additional 12 months.
