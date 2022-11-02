THE NSW Liberal and Nationals Government is boosting the budgets of regional apprentices and university students with a new $250 travel card to help with the cost of the commute to work, training or university.
We're investing in the tradies, teachers and technicians of tomorrow.
We know apprentices and university students in the bush often need to travel long distances for work or between training, classes and practical learning, and this is about easing that burden.
The initiative will take the pressure off the hip pocket of apprentices, trainees and university students in regional NSW.
It puts $250 in their pocket to help them cover the cost of filling up the tank or catching public transport to campus.
This builds on the Regional Seniors Travel Card, with more than one million cards making a real difference to the everyday lives of regional seniors and injecting nearly $200 million into the state's economy.
Whether you're a 16-year-old mechanic apprentice or a 60-year-old university student studying teaching, if you live in the bush you may be eligible for the travel card.
The prepaid debit card can be used for taxi trips, fuel, Opal card top ups, public transport and privately-operated coaches, and electric charging stations.
We know supporting regional apprentices and university students through this initiative will make a difference.
Apprentices will be the first to access the card under the two-year trial, which will open to applications from February next year with uni students to follow in April.
To be considered eligible, a participant must:
FANTASTIC news for families across Bathurst as they are set to benefit from the NSW Government's landmark $1.3 billion Affordable Preschool Program.
The program aims to ensure children across NSW have access to high quality preschool education, whilst also lowering the cost of living for families.
From January 2023, all NSW families will be eligible for:
This program is a part of the Liberal and Nationals Government's more than $15 billion investment into early childhood education, to deliver a brighter future for every child in NSW.
You can find out more about the Early Years Commitment at education.nsw.gov.au/early-years-commitment.
