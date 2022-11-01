THERE was a full tab at The 1880 Hotel on Tuesday, November 1, with everyone ready to cheer home their pick in the 2022 Melbourne Cup.
The crowd at the local pub was dressed to impress. The men suited up and the ladies were sporting a variety of head pieces.
Everyone had their own theory as to who would be crowned the winner of the 2022 Melbourne Cup, but only time would tell if their method would pay off.
A Western Advocate representative attended The 1880 Hotel to capture some of the faces dressed up and enjoying the day.
