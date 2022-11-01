Western Advocate
Photos

A full tab at The 1880 Hotel cheering on their Melbourne Cup picks

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated November 1 2022 - 5:19am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THERE was a full tab at The 1880 Hotel on Tuesday, November 1, with everyone ready to cheer home their pick in the 2022 Melbourne Cup.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.