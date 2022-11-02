BATHURST youngster Byron Rosier is set to test him against some of the best in the country, after booking a spot on the national stage later this month.
Rosier qualified for the School Sport Australia Track and Field Championship after claiming silver in the NSW PSSA Primary Athletics Championships boys 11s high jump at the Sydney Olympic Park on October 19-20.
Rosier jumped 1.50 metres to claim silver, breaking his own personal best by 0.12 metres.
He finished behind Willoughby's Kyan Seale, who took gold with a jump of 1.57 metres.
The 11-year-old said he didn't have big expectations heading into the final, so understandably he was thrilled with the result.
"I was expecting to get absolutely flogged, I guess. But I had a bit of confidence in myself so I guess that shone through in the end," he said.
"I went into the competition hoping for a personal best and to achieve that with a silver medal, it was amazing. It was plus, really."
The boys 11s high jump was one of four events Rosier competed in at the state titles, the others being the boys 11s long jump (eighth), the boys 11s shot put (12th) and the boys 11s discus throw (17th).
While he described the competition as "fierce", he said it was great experience to compete down at the Sydney Olympic Park.
"There was pretty fierce down there. It was very tough," he said.
"It's amazing going down there and the thrill of competing against so many people is awesome."
In the lead up to the state titles, Rosier's training schedule was pretty light on but he's crank up the training, in the build up to the School Sport Australia Track and Field Championship in Brisbane.
"Before the competition it was nothing but now it's every day, really. I only get one day off," he said.
He usually trains at Morse Park and practice lasts for about an hour where he practices his form and technique.
"Hopefully getting into nationals I can get a good height and go for the win," he said.
"It's going to be an awesome experience. I'm feeling a bit amazed and shocked in a way that I'm going."
Eglinton Public School, where Rosier is captain, will be supporting him and his family in their journey to Queensland later this month.
The school will host a non-uniform day on Friday with a gold coin donations, where students are encouraged to come dressed as their favourite sport star.
Money raised will go towards helping cover the costs of the journey and help Rosier purchase his uniform.
Bathurst will also be represented by Suvannah Auvaa at this month's nationals.
She won gold in shot put and discus at the state titles, in the girls 8-10 category.
