Man narrowly escapes jail term after getting into 'shocking' arguments about his drug use

"YOU'RE one step out of jail."
That's the warning Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis gave Scott Langbein, 50, of Rocket Street, Bathurst, after he pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on October 26 to a string of charges, which included:
Documents tendered to the court said Langbein and the victim were in his car on July 29 this year when they began to argue about his drug use.
Langbein became aggressive with the victim, and without provocation, punched them in the left eye with a clenched fist, which caused the victim's eye to swell and bruise.
On a separate occasion, Langbein and the victim were travelling in a white Haval along Boyd Street in Kelso about 2pm on August 4 this year, when he got a text message that read "I've got the stick for you".
The court heard the victim saw the message and questioned Langbein on his drug use once again, and picked up his phone to go through the messages.
As they approached the intersection of Stockland Drive in Kelso, Langbein grabbed hold of the victim's right arm and squeezed it while telling the victim to give his phone back.
At the same time, the victim accepted a phone call from an individual who could hear the pair arguing.
Langbein then grabbed the victim's hair and yelled, to the effect, "give me my phone back or I'll break your fingers and punch you in the face". After hearing this, the person on the phone terminated the call and dialed '000'.
The court was told police began to patrol Bonner Street in Kelso and saw Langbein's vehicle travelling in the opposite direction.
Police said they conducted a U-turn and activated their warning devices to stop the vehicle, which came to a stop on Bonner Street near the intersection of Sundown Drive in Kelso.
Langbein was cautioned in relation to the assault and agreed with police that he had tussled with the victim for the phone, and said it was possible he grabbed their arm.
He was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station, where he was subject to an oral drug fluid test which came back positive to cannabis.
Police said they went to an address on Jade Close in Kelso about 5pm on the same day and spoke with the victim who provided an electronic statement, where they told police about the assault on July 29 and August 4.
The victim said they didn't give permission for Langbein to grab their arm and said they felt threatened.
The court heard Langbein was interviewed by police, and admitted to touching the victim whilst attempting to retrieve his phone but said he didn't assault the victim on July 29.
During sentencing, Langbein's Legal Aid solicitor, Mr Kuan, told the court his client "offended as a result of commencing drug use" and was participating in programs to help with his addiction.
Magistrate Ellis said Langbein's behaviour was "shocking" and the only thing that kept him from a term behind bars was he had "stayed out of trouble for several years" and had begun to work on his addiction.
"How you treated the victim ... wrong doesn't even cut it," Magistrate Ellis said.
Langbein was placed on an 18-month intensive correction order with the condition he abstain from drugs and alcohol.
He was also ordered to undertake 200 hours of unpaid community service work.
