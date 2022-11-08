LOOKING fancy in their fascinators and finery, fans of the Melbourne Cup flocked to the Panorama Hotel for their annual cup day celebrations.
Tuesday, November 1, saw patrons at the Panorama enjoy the food and festivities, all while responsibly trying to back a winner.
Master of Ceremonies at the event, Damian Smith said he loved spending Melbourne Cup day at the Panorama.
"It's a really beautiful atmosphere and a really good crowd, it's lots of fun," he said.
"I just think after a couple of years of COVID, none of us have had a chance to put on our suit and get out and about, so I think it's really nice to be out on a beautiful day, out of the rain, inside here with lots of fun people."
Mr Smith said that, though he is not a big gambler, he did place a small bet in the spirit of the day.
"I'm backing Vow and Declare, just a small back, I haven't got the house on it or anything, but it's good to have a flutter on something on Melbourne cup day," he said.
The Panorama Hotel event provided patrons with a drinks package, endless finger food, on site TAB facilities, live music, lucky door prizes and a finest fashion competition.
