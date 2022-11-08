Western Advocate

Hynash Group has begun earthworks on stage 5A of Marsden Estate

By Amy Rees
November 9 2022 - 4:00am
Works on the next stage of Marsden Estate have commenced. Picture by Amy Rees

BULK earthworks on the next stage of a popular residential subdivision have begun, with the project set to add 33 more blocks to the ever-growing Marsden Estate.

