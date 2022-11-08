BULK earthworks on the next stage of a popular residential subdivision have begun, with the project set to add 33 more blocks to the ever-growing Marsden Estate.
Once completed, the works on stage 5A of the Kelso estate will see the further continuation of Graham Drive.
The works are being carried out by Hynash Group, which has been the contractor for the estate since work began on the residential subdivision around 10 years ago.
Contractor Phillip Hewitt said the bulk earthworks are expected to be completed within six months, depending on weather conditions.
The block sizes will range, on average, between 750 and 1100 square metres, which is similar to the sizes of the existing properties in Marsden Estate.
Mr Hewitt said the works on stage 5A of the residential subdivision will include connecting an extension to the water mains.
This will result in better water pressure for the residents living in that part of Kelso upon completion of the project.
The completion of the previous stage of the subdivision, 4B, has been slightly delayed due to a wait on materials.
Mr Hewitt said that section will be completely finished off as soon as the materials arrive.
Stage four of the development opens up the estate back to Marsden Lane and up to Hughes Street.
There will also be a roundabout installed at the intersection of Marsden Lane and Hughes Street, which will provide a second access route to Marsden Estate.
Currently, the only public access point is off Gilmour Street.
The next stage of Marsden Estate to commence will be 5B, with the remainder of the subdivision ongoing.
There are still several stages to be constructed on what once was a sheep farm, pending approval.
Sales of the blocks in Marsden Estate have always proved popular and consistent.
Hundreds of houses already occupy the land and many more are expected to be built in the years to come.
