IT'S that time of year again where you can get a bargain all while supporting the services of a vital organisation in Bathurst.
Lifeline Central West will be hosting its book fair at Bathurst Showground from Thursday, November 3 to Sunday, November 6.
The book fair is an opportunity for the mental health organisation to raise money to support the ongoing costs of its work in the community.
Lifeline Central West executive director Alex Ferguson said there will be around 32,000 books on offer over the four-day event.
"If we can sell half of those, we'd be very happy people," he said.
People can expect to find books from both well-known and obscure authors from all different genres.
Almost all of the books have been generously donated by community members.
"The community is just very, very generous," Mr Ferguson said.
The first day of the book fair will be a VIP seniors day, giving older members of the community an opportunity to browse the selection first.
It is an initiative that has been trialled at previous book fairs and has worked well.
On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the pavilion doors will be thrown wide open to the general public.
The book fair will operate from 9am to 4pm for the first three days, and then from 10am to 2pm on Sunday.
Books will range in price from as little as 50 cents to around $8 for larger hardback books.
"All the current authors should be around the $4 to $6 bracket this weekend," Mr Ferguson said.
Lifeline would appreciate the support of the community at the event, as all money raised will go towards keeping the not-for-profit organisation running.
"It's very important for Lifeline because it provides funds for the running of the business. Light and power is going up, fuel's going up, everything's going up, so it is costing us considerably more to provide the services that we largely provide to the community free of charge," Mr Ferguson said.
