Western Advocate
Court

Codie Thornbury found guilty in Bathurst Local Court of driving while never licenced and using an unregistered motor vehicle on the road

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated November 7 2022 - 2:21pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man who took a motorcycle on a joyride while on bail cops thousand dollar fine

A MAN who took an unregistered motorbike on a joyride around Bathurst soon after being granted bail for unrelated matters has been convicted.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.