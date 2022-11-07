Man who took a motorcycle on a joyride while on bail cops thousand dollar fine

A MAN who took an unregistered motorbike on a joyride around Bathurst soon after being granted bail for unrelated matters has been convicted.
Codie Thornbury, 23, of Bannerman Crescent, Kelso, was absent in Bathurst Local Court on October 26 when he was found guilty of driving while never licenced and using an unregistered motor vehicle on the road.
According to court documents, police said they were patrolling Lambert Street in West Bathurst at 12.24am on July 19 this year when they saw a motorcycle cross in front of their vehicle and turn into Veness Street.
Initially police could not identify the type of vehicle it was as it had no working lights on the front or rear, but as police turned left onto Rocket Street, they could hear the motorcycle was a four stroke with a loud exhaust.
The court heard police said they saw the vehicle ride onto the footpath at the intersection of Banks Street and Rocket Street, then turn left onto Stewart Street while using the footpath.
Police said they activated their warning devices as they got to the intersection of Stewart and Rocket Streets, when the rider - Thornbury - looked at police and accelerated away at pace.
At this point, court papers indicate the motorcycle's chain broke and wrapped around the front sprocket of the motorcycle.
Thornbury again looked back at police and stopped the motorcycle on the footpath at the Blandford and Stewart Street intersection.
Police said they got out of their vehicle and approached Thornbury, who was initially handcuffed until he was identified.
Thornbury told police he was taking the motorcycle to a relative's house in West Bathurst, but police noticed Thornbury was riding away from the location when he was first seen on the vehicle.
Checks in the police system revealed Thornbury was recently on bail and ordered not to occupy the driver's seat of any vehicle, while maintaining a good character.
He was then arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station where it was later revealed Thornbury - who was on methamphetamine at the time - had not held a licence before and the vehicle was not registered to be on the road, nor roadworthy.
The motorcycle was seized and towed to the police holding yard.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis found the charges against Thornbury proven and dealt with the matter by way of Section 196.
Thornbury was fined a total of $1,400 for the charges.
