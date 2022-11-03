Man tells the court he'll be 'way more careful in the future' after drink-driving charge

"I DIDN'T think it would happen."
That's what Mark Aaron Hackett, 45, of Dart Street, Oberon, told Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis after he pleaded guilty to mid-range drink-driving in Bathurst Local Court on October 26.
Court documents indicate police were conducting stationary breath testing on Littlebourne Street in Kelso at 9.25am on September 23 this year when they saw a white Toyota Corolla drive towards the site.
As the vehicle approached, police signalled the driver - Hackett - to turn into the stopping bay entry but Hackett drove past and stopped in front of the police officer.
Once pulled over, Hackett was subject to an alcohol breath test which returned a positive result.
He was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station where he produced a secondary positive reading for alcohol of 0.099.
The court heard Hackett told police he had seven or eight cans of Hahn Super Dry beer after work the night prior, with his first drink at midnight and his last at 3am.
When asked about his reason for driving, Hackett said "I went to Fantastic Furniture to buy some stuff".
Police noticed Hackett's eyes were glazed and at times watery, and he smelt slightly of alcohol.
A self-represented Hackett told the court during sentencing he would be "way more careful in the future" after Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis noted this was his first offence and it was "a serious one".
Hackett was convicted and fined $800 as well as disqualified from driving for three months.
Once his disqualification period is complete, he must have an interlock device installed in his vehicle for 12 months.
