RAINFALL continues to play havoc across the city, with Russell Street, near Gorman's Hill Road closed to traffic after flood waters severed access to the area on Tuesday.
Flooding around Police Paddock saw MacKillop College notifying parents of alternative pick up arrangements at around 2.15pm, while early that morning, an ever swelling Macquarie River saw the low level bridge in Hereford Street closed.
Lagoon Road was also closed with water over the road at Kables Bridge. Other road closures include the Ophir Road, with water over the road at Concrete Causeway and Lloyds Road.
By Tuesday afternoon, the Macquarie River was close to hitting the major flood level.
The river level rose significantly in the early hours of Tuesday morning, due to more than 38 millimetres of rain recorded in Bathurst to 9am.
Between 3am and 9am on Tuesday, the river rose from just under two metres to four metres and sat at over five metres by 3.30pm.
David Rankine, media officer with the State Emergency Service (SES), said it was not surprising to see Russell Street, near Gorman's Hill Road severed by water.
"The water along the Vale Creek backs up at the bottom of Russell Street near Police Paddock. Certainly in the last two flooding events we've got rain through Police Paddock which then limits access to the Gorman's Hill area because it'll shut over at Lloyds Road and it shuts at Russell Street so the whole area becomes a little bit isolated briefly," he said.
"The water coming down Vale Creek backs up against the Macquarie River so it slows the water getting away from Vale Creek."
Mr Rankine said it is predicted the river will get to six metres by Tuesday night.
"The most recent flood to six metres was in 1988 so it's a bit old and obviously the new levees have gone up so I'm trying to get my head around how that all looks at the moment," he said.
"The thing from our perspective is if you live over that way to be keeping a close eye on things because that water does back up across Police Paddock."
With several roads now affected by flood waters, police have again reminded the community not to enter floodwaters under any circumstances.
Chief Inspector Glenn Cogdell said last week the advice from police is simple.
"If it's flooded, forget it."
