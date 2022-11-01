Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Photos and Video

SES on alert as Macquarie River looks to peak at six metres

JC
By Jacinta Carroll
Updated November 1 2022 - 12:43pm, first published 9:12am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

EMERGENCY services remain on high alert with the Macquarie River expected to peak at six metres later this evening.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jacinta Carroll

Editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.