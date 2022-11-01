SES on alert as Macquarie River looks to peak at six metres

EMERGENCY services remain on high alert with the Macquarie River expected to peak at six metres later this evening.
Heavy rain fell overnight Monday and continued throughout the day on Tuesday to see the river rise significantly in the past 24 hours.
More than 35 millimetres of rain was recorded in Bathurst to 9am Tuesday, with a further 4.6mm falling during the day.
As a result between 3am and 9am on Tuesday, the river rose from just under two metres to four metres and sat at over five metres by 3.30pm.
David Rankine, media officer with the State Emergency Service, said it is predicted the river will get to six metres by Tuesday night. The last time the river peaked at over six metres was in the August 1998 floods, when the Stanley Street gauge reached 6.69m.
The Bureau of Meteorology advised that the heavy rainfall across the upper Macquarie River since Monday morning has caused significant river level rises along the upper Macquarie River and its tributaries, which is likely to cause major flooding at Bathurst from around Tuesday evening.
"The Macquarie River at Bathurst is likely to exceed the major flood level [5.70 metres] around 6pm Tuesday evening and may peak near six metres Tuesday night, with major flooding," the Bureau said in a statement late Tuesday night.
Further rises are possible.
Based on predictions from the Bureau of Meteorology, the following areas may be impacted by dangerous floodwaters:
The SES advised the following:
If you have a home and/or business emergency plan, review it now. Otherwise, have a conversation and plan for what you will do and take with you if you need to evacuate.
Consider the consequences of road and bridge closures and water over roads and make alternate arrangements for work, children, and travel.
Obey all signs about road closures and instructions from emergency services.
Never drive, walk, ride through, play or swim in flood water - it is dangerous, toxic, and may void your car insurance. If it's flooded, forget. Fines may apply.
For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW State Emergency Service on 132 500. In life threatening situations, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.
