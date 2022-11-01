By The Bowling Shark
THIS week at the Majellan Bowling Club, we held the annual Turn-Around-Triples with entries from near and far, including Oberon, Ingleburn and Birrong.
With some interesting results from the tournament, it was great to see the club full of bowlers enjoying the game they love.
This is how the week rolled:
Sunday, October 23
Rink 10: Dick Graham, Dawn Howarth and Merle Stephens had a battle against Ray Miller, Betsy Thornberry and Peter Drew.
This match went down to the wire as there were four ends with tied scores.
In the end they couldn't be separated, and the match ended in a draw at 9-all.
Rink 11: Josh Robinson, Trevor Sharpham and Leonie McGarry were in trouble after the fourth end against Anne Pickstone, Sue Murray and Noel Witney.
Team Witney took control of the match after the fifth and led to the end, winning 13-9.
Rink 12: John Toole, Phil Murray and Ron McGarry played catch for five ends against Jodie and Mick, Graham Scott and Allan Clark.
Team McGarry soon got the rhythm right and didn't take long to win the match 17-10 after 14 ends.
Tuesday, October 25
Rink two: Ron Hogan, Josh Robinson and Colin Pickstone battled it out against Bryce Peard, Peter Phegan and Peter Drew.
The scores were 6-all after seven ends of play and were again level on the 17th (13-all).
Team Drew slugging their way ahead to win 19-14.
Rink three: Robert Thompson, Peter Ryan and Phil Burgess were off and running against Terry Clark, Peter Hope and Gary Cameron with a 19-7 lead by the 13th.
Team Burgess continued on their winning way to take the match 25-9.
Rink four: Robert Raithby, Greg Hallett and Geoff Thorne had to play catchup from the start against Terry Chifley, Ted Parker and Noel Witney.
Team Witney led from the second end to the second last end. Team Thorne snatched victory on the last end, winning 18-16.
Rink five: Allan Clark (swing bowler), Bill Mackey and Des Sanders were in the box seat against Allan Clark, Paul Jenkins and Brian Hope.
Team Sanders continued to lead to the very end, winning comfortably 34-14.
Rink six: Jake Shurmer, Darryl Shurmer and Ron McGarry were in a world of pain after 13 ends, being 17-9 behind against Peter Mathis, Peter Zylstra and Max Elms.
Team Elms slugged it out and took another impressive 20-point win, winning 34-14.
Rink seven: John Toole and Jim Clark were 20-10 down against Dick Graham and Graham Scott after 12 ends.
Team Scott went on to take a seven-point win in the end, winning 27-20.
Wednesday, October 25
Rink 11: Beryl Flanagan, Dawn Howarth and Leonie McGarry had a battle against Robyn Pattinson, Lucy Wright and Margret Stewart.
Team McGarry had to work hard to gain the lead, and after 11 ends got there and held it to the end in a close match, winning 14-13.
Saturday-Sunday, October 29-30
Turn-Around-Triples
WITH 30 teams battling it out to win the prize, the teams played three games, two on Saturday and one on Sunday.
There were some close scores and in the end the winners were announced after 54 ends of play.
The team from Birrong lead by the skip R. Watmough took the honours, winning first place and taking home $1,200 prize money.
An excellent effort by Greg Hallett, Ron Hollebone and Paul Galvin in coming second and winning $900, and the team from Ingleburn skipped by Grant Wilkinson placed third, winning $600.
A huge thank you to all the volunteers who assisted in the weekend getting the greens ready and to the women who supplied two days of beautiful food for lunch. Can't wait for next year.
That wraps up another week at the Majellan, so until next time, be kind to each other, see you on the green and stay frosty.
Social Bowls
Wednesday, October 26
Game one, rink 17: Ian Cunningham and John Martin fired well together when they beat Trevor Kellock and James Nau 23-7.
It was slim pickings for Trevor and James, while Ian and John took control, leading 18-2 after 14 ends.
Game two, rink 18: Ian Shaw and Nev Townsend had a close tussle against Pat Duff and Barry McPherson on their way to a 20-17 win.
It was 7-all, then 11-all after the 13th end. A run of three ends and seven shots had Ian and Nev well clear on 20-12 after 19 ends.
Pat and Barry picked up a five in the 20th end when the game was called.
Game three, rink 19: Jack Smith, Joe Young and Marg Miller had a comfortable 23-14 win over the team of Kevin Miller, Jim Grives and Robert Keady.
Jack's team won the first six ends, scoring eight shots. They continued their charge, having a score of 23-7 after the 19th end.
Kevin and crew reduced the margin by scoring a six and a single.
Game four, rink 20: Bob Lindsay and Phil Murray came home in the last four ends to win against Alby Homer and Paul Rodenhuis with the score of 20-14.
It was close throughout, with level scores on 6-all, 10-all then 14-all after 16 ends.
Phil had a very good game against Paul.
Saturday, October 29
A FLUKY, gusty wind on a quickish green made for testing conditions for players.
Game one, rink 16: Ray Noonan and grandson Braydon beat Anthony Morrissey and Flynn Armstrong 22-17.
Ray and Brandon were well away with a 11-2 lead after seven ends, then 18-6 after 14 ends.
Anthony and Flynn came back, winning the next four ends and eight shots, to be four shots down.
Ray and Braydon won another four shots in the closing three ends.
Game two, rink 17: John Archer and John Fulton won their game against Garry Hotham and John McDonagh with a score of 23-18.
The two Johns were always in front, leading 16-11 after 15 ends. Garry and John came good, winning seven shots in four ends to take the lead 18-16.
The two Johns then cleaned up the last two ends, drawing level on 18-all, then finishing with a five.
Game three, rink 18: Bob Lindsay, Jim Grives and Annette McPherson defeated the team of Alex Birkens, Ron Cambey and Bruce Rich with a score of 24-21.
After being down 4-1, Bob and his team were always in control of the game.
A five for Alex's side in the eighth end was matched by a similar score for Bob's team in the ninth.
Alex's team were within two shots of Bob's in the 16th end, but Bob's side put on seven shots in the next two. Alex's side closed the gap to three by scoring six in the last three ends.
Game four, rink 19: Joe Young and brother Bobby had a two-shot win over Brian Burke and Daniel Prasad.
Joe and Bobby had a good run to be leading 13-5 after the eighth end. It was then Brian and Daniel's turn to fire, adding 13 shots to three, taking them to a 18-16 lead.
Joe and Bobby came good in the last four ends, dropping a single while earning five. The final score: 21-19.
Game five, rink 20: Norm Hayes, Judy Rodenhuis and Arch Ledger soundly defeated the team of Jack Smith, Paul Rodenhuis and James Nau with a score of 37-9.
Jack, Paul and James had no answer to the skill shown by their opposition.
After leading 13-7 after eight ends, Norm and his crew conceded only another two singles on their way to victory.
Game six, rink 21: Paul Reece and Phil Murray won well over Trevor Kellock and Barry McPherson with a score of 28-14.
Trevor and Barry did well early with the score 9-4 after six ends.
Paul and Phil then had eight ends and 15 shots to their credit to lead 19-9.
A six in the 17th end cemented the win in the game that ended after 19 ends.
Bathurst Real Estate Juniors.
NOLAN Stafford and Flynn Armstrong had a short game after some weight control practice.
The game ended in a 2-all draw.
Bathurst City invites children of all ages to come down to the Greens on William to learn this simple but challenging game.
No matter how big or small, each child has an equal opportunity to play. Parents are welcome to come along too!
Ring Paul Rodenhuis on 0408 449 211 for details.
