QUOTA Bathurst and Recycled Classics are banding together to host an environmentally friendly, fashionable fundraiser, to raise money for Jessica Cole.
The fundraiser will be held in the Hope building, on Saturday, November 12, from 2pm to 5pm, and will include a fashion parade of items provided from the Recycled Classics store.
Event organiser Annette Welch, said that the event will be a great way for those in the community to have a fun day out, all while contributing to a worthy cause.
"It's a win-win because we wanted to do something to raise money for a good cause but also to have fun," she said.
The fundraiser will include canapes and mocktails on arrival, as well as allowing attendees the opportunity to view the fashion from Recycled Classics in the parade.
Following the parade, guests will also be granted time to peruse and potentially purchase any products available, including; clothes, shoes, bags and jewellery.
"I think a fashion parade with a shop like this is a fun thing, and it's just a time for women to get together for a Saturday afternoon, have a bit of a laugh, have a bit of a mocktail drink and a few nibbles and just enjoy the atmosphere," Ms Welch said.
"I just think it's a win-win for anyone that comes along, you're doing something for the community, you're having fun, and you're supporting a local business."
All funds raised from tickets sales of the event will be donated to Jessica Cole, who has just finished treatment, following her diagnosis of a rare form of cervical cancer early in the year.
This fundraiser will not the only time the Bathurst community has rallied to support Ms Cole.
The Greens on William hosted a fundraiser for the family in early September, which saw over $90,000 raised.
This money was put towards Ms Cole's treatments, travel, daily expense, with any remaining funds being put into an emergency account.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
This account would cover any expenses that may be required for further treatment in America.
"I was shocked when Annette first messaged and Sue, to say we're doing some fundraising," Ms Cole said.
"At first I thought that the Bathurst community has already done so much that I didn't want to say yes ... but at the same point I was extremely grateful because even though we've raised $96,000 already, that's not going to get us 6-months in America."
The rare type of cancer from which Ms Cole has just finished treatment has an incredibly high recurrence rate, thus inciting the need to be prepared for the worst.
"It just gives so much hope, knowing that this cancer is most likely going to come back in the next years, so knowing that when it does, it means that I have a second chance at fighting it again," Ms Cole said.
"Here in Australia they said that if the cancer comes back there's nothing that they will do, it's considered incurable, so that's a death sentence really, but over in America ... a doctor will attempt to cure it again, and he's been successful.
"Just to have others constantly thinking of me when fundraising has already been done, and having people add to what already is outstanding, is really beautiful."
Tickets to the event are $25 each, with all proceeds going to Jessica Cole.
RSVP's are due by Wednesday, November 9, RSVP by 9/11.
Sue Hood, president of Quota Bathurst is available to provide more information or assistance with inquires on 0410 522 785.
