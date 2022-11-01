ONE of the best on record - that is what the Eglinton Tennis Club committee is expecting players will deliver at the club championships as they endeavour to win that golden trophy.
Coordinator of the tournament and head coach of Eglinton Tennis Academy, Rod Schumacher, believes this year's club championships are going to be a real eye opener.
"The singles and doubles events in the open, A and B grade events are expected to turn heads. Bryan Reri and Jason Molkentin are going for their third open championships in a row, with 'Slugger' John Bullock going for his third open doubles title," Schumacher said.
Former open singles and doubles club champion James Church is making a return to the event. He is endeavouring to turn back the clock to win both the singles and doubles titles.
Church will be partnering two-time open doubles champion Bullock in the open event.
Father and son Dave and Lincoln Craft will be teaming up, along with Matt Tree and Garth Hindmarch in the open event where they will be a huge threat.
Allyson 'Iron Lady' Schumacher and 'rocket' Rod Schumacher will no doubt be the crowd favourites for the event, but will have to pull that rabbit out of the hat and produce their best tennis to worry the other big gun pairs.
The other pairs who will be in action at the championships are: Kurt Booth and Adrian Hotham; Jake Arnold and Dakota Hindmarch; Brian Dwyer and Andrew Tree; Stacey Markwick and Leo Meares; Russ Welsh and Rob Mack; and Kath Wilkinson and Frank Buckley.
They will no doubt give the crowd that champagne tennis which is hotly anticipated.
Players are reminded that the championships will be held over two days, the singles commencing Friday at 4.30pm, with the doubles on Saturday commencing at 11.30am.
Well folks can Bullock and Church stop the Reiri-Molkentin duo from winning their third championships in a row, or can the players in A and B grade turn up the heat and have a worthy winner?
Expert Peter Sloane believes it's going to be an upset in this year's championships with the Schumachers at big odds at 20-1 to take the open event, Dwyer and Tree the A grade and Kath Wilkinson and Frank Buckley the B grade event honours.
Good hitting.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.