Tennis talk: Eglinton Tennis Club to stage its annual club championships

By John Bullock
Updated November 2 2022 - 4:41am, first published November 1 2022 - 7:00pm
The Eglinton Tennis Club committee of Brian Dwyer, Allyson Schumacher, John Bullock, Kurt Booth are excited about the club championships. Picture supplied

ONE of the best on record - that is what the Eglinton Tennis Club committee is expecting players will deliver at the club championships as they endeavour to win that golden trophy.

