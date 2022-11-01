Western Advocate
Weather

SES warns Bathurst to avoid flooded water and be careful of black ice

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated November 1 2022 - 11:58pm, first published 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Snowfall at Yetholme early on Wednesday morning as the region experiences an arctic blast. Picture supplied by Paul Toole MP

WITH significant flooding and snowfall in the Bathurst region, road users are warned to drive with caution and stay away from floodwater.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.