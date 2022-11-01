WITH significant flooding and snowfall in the Bathurst region, road users are warned to drive with caution and stay away from floodwater.
As a result of unseasonably cold weather patterns, areas around the Bathurst region, including Yetholme and Oberon, received snow in the early hours of Wednesday morning, November 2.
State Emergency Services media officer David Rankine said road users need to drive to the conditions and be mindful that there's a chance they could encounter black ice while driving.
"It's very late winter conditions today ... We did see snow falling around Oberon and Yetholme overnight, so particularly if you're travelling that common route between Bathurst and Goulburn down through Taralga, drivers need to be aware that there could be some black ice patches right along that road today and tomorrow.
"Even driving on the Great Western Highway, especially tonight, there'll be some black ice around tonight so just be really careful when you're on the road.
"If you're driving early in the morning or late at night, be aware of the road conditions and drive to the road conditions."
Road users are also warned not to enter floodwater, with Bathurst waterways currently experiencing fast-moving moderate flooding.
The Macquarie River peaked at 7pm on Tuesday, November 1, reaching 5.62 metres, just below the major flood level.
While the river is currently sitting at 4.6 metres and steady, with moderate flooding, NSW SES are advising people to monitor the situation as it is constantly changing and to avoid floodwater at all costs.
Residents should prepare for the possibility that Bathurst could remain around the moderate flood level of 4.5 metres for Wednesday, October 2, and Thursday, October 3, with further rises also possible.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, low-lying areas along the Macquarie River, near Vale Creek and Raglan Creek, and other low-lying rods, causeways and bridges may be impacted by dangerous floodwaters.
Residents are also urged to secure any outdoor furniture or equipment as Bathurst continues to experience strong winds.
Overnight, SES crews responded to reports of fallen trees blocking roads and driveways.
Mr Rankine said the combination of the saturated ground and the strong wind force increases the chances of trees falling and causing damage.
"Some trees are just not well anchored when the soil it this wet," he said.
For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW SES on 132 500.
In life threatening situations, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.