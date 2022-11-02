MOVE it or lose it - that is the approach Bathurst Touch Football officials have been forced to take after heavy rain has left more than half their fields under water.
Downpours across the region in late October had already seen Bathurst Touch cancel the first two scheduled rounds of the new season and with storms hitting the city again this week, the situation has worsened.
Tony Lewis, who has had a nearly three-decade long involvement with Bathurst Touch, said he has "never ever" seen Learmonth Park so wet.
"The fields are more than under water, it's like a lake. I have never, ever seen them that wet, I've never seen so much water," he said.
"There was even water sitting over on the other side of the trees, I have never seen water on those fields.
"We've been given the directive to stay off all the Learmonth Park east side fields, which is where my 11 fields are, we have to stay off until the new year."
With so many fields impacted by the weather and unfit for play, Bathurst Touch has been forced to move some games usually played on Monday to Wednesday.
Lewis acknowledges it is not ideal, but that organisers have been left with little choice.
"We've made the call that we're moving half our competitions to Wednesday night," he said.
"The maximum fields I can get over on the other side is eight, so I've moved all the junior girls comps over there, all the women's comp from a Monday night over there and for the under 10s on Monday night, we're going to have to have two games on the one field.
"If we do that, by the skin of my hairy chin I might scrape everything in.
"I understand over many years those teams have played on a Monday night, but we have to do this.
"If we have weeks and weeks of sunshine and warm weather we can move the games back, but we've made the under-taking we'll have to move those those games and work that way until the new year.
"It's either this or we don't play at all, we can the competition, and we don't want to do that."
It's either this or we don't play at all, we can the competition, and we don't want to do that.- Tony Lewis
While some players have suggested that other venues such as Walmer Park or the Bathurst Bulldogs and St Pat's home grounds be utilised, Lewis explained it is not a viable option.
Not only does Bathurst Touch not have the officials required to use multiple venues, but those fields are sodden as well.
"People have said why don't you go and play at the fields along Hereford Street? If we did that we need to find more supervisors, you can't play a game without somebody being in charge," Lewis explained.
"That's the joy of having everything under the one umbrella at Learmonth. If we try and use five or six different venues, then we need to five or six more supervisors and you need to split your referees - we just can't do it.
"The other thing is that while we have a pretty good relationship with league and union, they don't want us churning up their showcase fields because they're all wet, everywhere is wet."
As well as the fields on the east side of Learmonth being unfit for play, Bathurst Touch has also advised the can not be used for access.
"I reckon if you tried to walk over that bridge onto the fields I'd be calf-deep in water," Lewis said.
"So people are going to access the fields where we play via the hockey side, you can't access fields via the bridge near our clubhouse and carpark.
"Even when the water subsides, people will get bogged trying to access the fields from there."
Lewis said for those teams that will not be able to compete on Wednesdays instead of their usual Monday timeslot, they can be removed from the draw and have their fees refunded.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.