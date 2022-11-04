PHOTOGRAPHY, video media, performances and embroidery will all be on display at the Bathurst Regional Art Gallery (BRAG) from November 5.
These works are part of Liam Benson's art exhibition, Virtue Without Stain, which aims to discuss and celebrate contemporary stories, values and cultural experiences.
As an artist who identifies as LGBTIQIA+, Mr Benson's current practice is based around issues surrounding gender, and a discussion of what it is to be a queer white male in an increasingly diverse Australian society.
Mr Benson said that the exhibition was his personal way to highlight the ways in which past, present and future are interwoven.
"It's about where we're coming from, it's about facing our past and how it manifests in our present and how together we're going to move forward through sharing empathy, listening, reciprocity and collaboration," Mr Benson said.
Though Mr Benson has been creating art for over 20 years, he said that having a whole gallery exhibition is still an unusual feeling.
"It's really surreal. It's getting better but I'm still having a slight out-of-body experience," he said.
"It's a really humbling experience to have the BRAG team, take me and my practice so seriously and help me step back and look at the journey, the narrative of what I've done through my work."
This practice, for Mr Benson originated with a self portraiture series, which started as an individual experience, which provided an experimental space to explore masculinity, homophobia and gender.
"The photographic practise was quite solitary and that was really important because it was like taking an image, and it was about everything that you're thinking, and summarising what you're seeing and what you're experiencing in the world," he said.
"I will still use photographic work to talk about all the really important things of our time that we need to unpack; colonialism, race politics, understanding as a white person our privilege and our experience.
"I'm using my materials as a kind-of magnet to bring people together and to make space for people to talk, and you're making something beautiful together."
Since progressing from self portraits, Mr Benson's art has developed into more communal creations.
"A lot of embroidery works that are my own solo work, but then there is a series of embroidery work that's made from community collaboration," he said.
"It's about reciprocity, it's about exchange, I'm providing and facilitating a space for people to come together and play with materials, and teaching some people to sew for the first time, but ... they're teaching me, it's both, and my embroidery is changing all the time thanks to those exchanges."
Mr Benson said that he was extremely thankful for the opportunity to have his works on display at the gallery and being able to spread important messages through the median of art.
"We've all got loads in common but there's not a lot of places that allow and celebrate that ... art is one of those places," he said.
The Virtue Without Stain exhibition will be on display in the Bathurst Regional Art Gallery until January 15.
