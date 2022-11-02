WHILE Wednesday brought with it a happy 10th birthday for Hannah Skein, the young Bathurst tennis talent has already been celebrating.
The sporting all-rounder has enjoyed some big moments in tennis as she competed at the New South Wales Under 10s State Teams Championships, won an award for her efforts at those titles and has been included in the Super 10s program.
At the Bathurst-hosted teams championship, Skein was part of the Central West Cyclones girls' line-up - impressively an all Bathurst four-player outfit.
Eglinton player Skein joined Bathurst Carillon City trio Savannah Auvaa, Addison Sense and Eva Chiaramonte in that Cyclones' side.
"There's some good depth there at the moment," Hannah Skein's mother Mel said.
"There are some girls doing great things in that tennis Bathurst space."
Cyclones' number one Sense, who is the top ranked girl in NSW Country for her age group, led by example.
She beat two experienced Sydney players and built on a season which has already seen her win the 10 years doubles at the Bathurst Open alongside Auvaa.
As for Skein, she enjoyed her first state championships experience and picked up the Compete Award.
"The give that award based on a number of things like fair play, never giving up, sportsmanship, all that sort of stuff," Mel Skein said.
"For the whole championship they only give one award out for the girls and one for the boys and Hannah got that for the girls.
"That was her first time playing at a state championship and she loved the experience. It was good to have the opportunity to not only play against those country kids she sees quite regularly, but also mix it up by playing some of the metro kids and see how you fare against them."
As for the Super 10s, as the name suggests a program for under 10s, both Skein and Auvaa impressed during a selection trial in Sydney.
They are now both part of the program and train with fellow emerging stars from across the state.
"It's designed to further enhance some of those top end players in the state and then create opportunities to further their tennis with other experiences as well," Mel Skein explained.
"Savannah made the Super 10s squad and Hannah was selected in what they call the train on squad. It's basically a group of four girls who act as reserves and the get call up when needed, but they also get to train as well.
"On the weekend for instance was the first one, Hannah played with her train-on squad and then after was called up to play in the Super 10s squad with Savannah and some other girls."
While at the moment Auvaa and Skein will continue to train as part of their respect squads, the Super 10s program could lead them to competing against players from other states.
