Western Advocate

Bathurst High is holding a logo design competition for 100 years of the Astley Cup

AM
By Alise McIntosh
Updated November 3 2022 - 1:39pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bathurst High Principal Ken Barwick is calling for members of the community to submit their logo designs for the centenary of the Astley Cup. Picture by Alise McIntosh

2023 will mark 100 years of the Astley Cup, and to commemorate a century of this long-standing tradition, the Denison College Bathurst High Campus is running a logo design competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.