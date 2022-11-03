2023 will mark 100 years of the Astley Cup, and to commemorate a century of this long-standing tradition, the Denison College Bathurst High Campus is running a logo design competition.
Students and members of the community have been urged to create and design a logo to represent 100 years of the Astley Cup, with the winning design to appear on all promotional material including merchandise, uniforms and apparel.
Office administrator at Bathurst High, and logo competition organiser Sara Law said that the competition was something that the whole community could be involved with.
"Obviously the Astley Cup is a big part of the school's history, we just really wanted to get the community and the school involved to create something that will forever be part of Bathurst High's Astley Cup history," she said.
"100 years is a really big deal, it's a really long standing tradition so we just wanted to see what input the community might have."
The winner of the competition will not-only be renowned for having their design on all affiliated merchandise, they will also be awarded with vouchers worth up to $600.
Depending on the age of the winner, they will also be eligible to win tickets to the Astley Cup centenary ball which will take place in 2023.
"Part of the 100-year Astley Cup celebrations, we're going to be holding a really special event, we're going to have a 100-year Astley Cup ball," Ms Law said.
Bathurst High principal Ken Barwick said that the competition was a way of ensuring the community could be involved in the centenary celebrations.
"This logo is key to the cup, it has to be spectacular because it will be the showcase to represent 100-years of Astley Cup's and people will be able to buy stuff from tracksuits to shirts, to caps, to everything, that they can keep forever," Mr Barwick said.
"We want to make sure it's a community celebration ... part of this competition is to not only open up the dialogue but to open up connections within the community that we might not even know about.
"We'll be calling out to the community 'have you got something from Astley Cup; an old jumper or an old shirt?'"
Submissions for the logo competition are due by the end of day on Monday, November 7, and must be sent to bhastleycup@gmail.com.
Designs must include the words '100 Years of Astley Cup,' they must be legible and relevant, and include a maximum of four colours, with blue and gold encouraged.
Ms Law said she encouraged everyone to submit a design.
"We're really excited and we really hope that we get a few more entries," she said.
"I think it would be pretty special to be a part of that history."
