NEARLY 18 months after losing access to their hall, the Perthville Development Group will soon be able to get back to business.
The group relies on the hall to generate income that goes back into the Perthville community, but have been unable to hire out the building or use it for its own events since July, 2021 due to structural issues.
It took around a year for repair work to commence and, finally, the hall will be able to be put to use.
A spokesperson for Bathurst Regional Council said the keys have been handed back and, apart from a couple of minor things, the work has been completed.
It is the news the Perthville Development Group has been waiting for.
Vice president John Trollor said the group just needs to be advised of when it can start to use the hall again.
"We're very keen to use it. We have one or two low-key events that we'd like to hold in the hall, let alone our meetings, and of course we'd like to rent the hall out for events like parties and celebrations and so on," he said.
It has been a difficult 16 months for the group, which has been unable to host its own events - including the annual village fair - or hire out the hall.
The situation only added to the challenges the group faced during the COVID-19 pandemic, which also prevented the hall being used due to restrictions on movement and gatherings.
In June, group president Ken Hamer said "the committee is going broke fast" as a result of not being able to use the hall.
It costs the group approximately $7500 per year to manage the facility, so being able to generate income through the use of the hall is essential.
"We are dependent on the renting of the hall for an income to manage the hall, with insurances and the service costs, so we're keen to get going," Mr Trollor said.
"... We're just waiting very patiently."
