IT already holds the record for assembling the biggest starting grid for an endurance race at Mount Panorama, but could 2023 be the year the Bathurst 6 Hour finally hits the 70-car mark?
If the number of entries which have flooded in for the latest edition of the enduro are any indication, it could very well be one for the record books.
Event director Ken Collier revealed that he expected to hit the 80-entries mark this week as interest in the Easter event continues to grow.
He already knew in early October that interest would exceed the grid capacity of 70, but he still marvels at just how many people want to race in the Bathurst 6 Hour.
"That is again already over-subscribed. I opened up entries about six weeks ago and the grid capacity of 70, well I've already got 78 entries," he said.
"I actually got I more entries yesterday, so there'll be more than 78.
"That's just crazy and I'm very proud of that. It's a great thing, it's a great event. It is a big, strong, family event at Easter."
When it was first staged in 2016, the Bathurst 6 Hour had 50 cars on the grid come the morning of race day.
It was a field organisers were proud of, but 12 months later the smiles were even wider.
In 2017 the Bathurst 6 Hour carved out a piece of Mount Panorama history when a record 64 cars started the enduro.
It was just the 14th endurance race in the long history of motor sport at Mount Panorama that had featured a grid of more than 60 cars.
In 2020 before COVID-19 forced its cancellation the Bathurst 6 Hour had confirmed 68 entries, while last year 60 started.
This Easter the event fell just short of equalling its record, the starting grid numbering 63.
On top of that, there were 18,422 fans in attendance over the three days.
So why is the Bathurst 6 Hour so popular?
Naturally the chance to race at the world-renowned circuit is a huge lure, but Collier feels the nod to Bathurst history and the atmosphere are big contributing factors as well.
"It is a bit of that 'Win it Sunday, sell it Monday' like we used to have, they are the same cars now, cars that you can buy on Monday," Collier said.
"I think it is one of the reasons it's popular, but harking back to that Bathurst Festival, Easter was always the festival, and I think we're getting it back to being that.
"We're not called a festival of course, but that's where it's heading, I've really pushed for that, and I think we're achieving that."
While the prospect of having 70 cars on the grid next April is tantalising, it does mean some tough decisions will need to be made.
It means some competitors will have to miss out under an event regulation which states: "If full grid capacity is reached prior to the entry closing date, the Bathurst 6 Hour administrator reserves the right to accept those valid entries which it deems most suitable."
Deeming which entries are the most suitable is not a process Collier enjoys.
"Unfortunately I can't have 78 cars so we're going to have to go through a selection process," he said.
"Personally I don't like having to do it at all, it's very difficult. People put a lot of effort into preparing their cars and teams and working in good faith they'll be on the grid.
"Some of them unfortunately won't compete, which is very difficult."
Next year's Bathurst 6 Hour will run from April 7-9.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.