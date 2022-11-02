Western Advocate
Amanda Turnbull drives Shanerra Star to a commanding victory

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated November 3 2022 - 10:22am, first published 10:00am
Amanda Turnbull drove Shanerra Star to a commanding win on Wednesday night, finishing more than 20 metres clear of her nearest rival. Picture by Anya Whitelaw

SHANERRA Star wasn't the biggest, she wasn't the most experienced and she wasn't the favourite, but what she did have on her side at the Bathurst Paceway on Wednesday night was Amanda Turnbull.

AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

