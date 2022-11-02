SHANERRA Star wasn't the biggest, she wasn't the most experienced and she wasn't the favourite, but what she did have on her side at the Bathurst Paceway on Wednesday night was Amanda Turnbull.
A driver that has long been praised for her skill in the gig, Turnbull again highlighted why she's got more than 2,000 winners to her credit when getting the job done with Shanerra Star.
Aboard the three-year-old mare trained by her father Steve Turnbull, Amanda Turnbull was not troubled by having Shanerra Star sitting second last with a lap to go.
Given the TAB Venue Mode Pace was over the longer 2,260 metres trip, Turnbull knew fatigue would be a factor.
With some 450m to go she set off on a three-wide move with her $6 chance, quickly reeling in the Bernie Hewitt trained and driven Weona Sir Vivor who had attacked off the front.
Turnbull had the lead as she rounded the final bend and down the home straight Shanerra Star ran away from her rivals.
She won by 20.6 metres. It was the second win of her 16-start career and easily her most convincing run.
"From the draw that was the tactic," Turnbull said of sitting back in the field.
"She usually goes to the fence, but she stayed off. I didn't think it would matter because she likes the distance.
"They were on tired legs because they went a bit hard, and I thought she'd get home pretty good."
Shanerra Star had placed over the longer trip twice in October, but given her barrier 10 draw on Wednesday night she was only third in the line of betting.
While others flew out from the barrier, Turnbull didn't opt in to the early speed battle. She settled Shanerra Star one out and three back.
As Hewitt punched forward with Weona Sir Vivor to sit outside leader Cos She Can, Turnbull was shuffled back to second last but the experienced driver kept her cool.
She waited until the 450m to make her move.
As Turnbull came three-wide, Hewitt had gone off the front with Weona Sir Vivor and gapped the field.
But as Shanerra Star had enjoyed a comfortable trip to that point she had more left in her legs and cruised to victory.
"She was still pretty puffed after it, but it just suited her down to the ground because I think the last quarter was nearly the slowest quarter," Turnbull said.
"That's the sort of distance I think she likes."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.