WHILE the Hereford Street Bridge remains closed and under water, the Macquarie River level in Bathurst is dropping.
But not all Central West areas have been as lucky.
After peaking on Tuesday, November 1, at 5.62 metres, just below the major flood level, the river in Bathurst had dropped to 3.73 metres by mid Thursday morning.
State Emergency Services (SES) media officer David Rankine said while the water level dropped one metre overnight, it is unlikely the bridge will open on Thursday.
"It's got to get to 3.1 metres so it's still got 70 centimetres left," he said.
"Then it's got to get below the deck height which is three metres, and then council has to make the assessments on it."
The river is expected to continue to drop with very minimal rain predicted in the coming days.
A Weatherzone spokesperson said the next few days are expected to range from cloudy to mostly sunny conditions, with a small chance of light showers.
The next significant event looks to be over Monday, November 7, and Tuesday, November 8, with a chance of thunderstorms on each day.
However, only around five millimetres of rain is expected to fall.
While water levels are dropping in Bathurst, towns around the Central West remain subjected to significant flooding.
Forbes residents are on high alert, with evacuation notices issued for a number of areas within the town.
The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) warns there's the possibility that the town will see a similar event to the flooding in 1952.
Residents have been told to prepare for isolation.
NSW SES volunteers and partner agencies are preparing to door-knock the community, issuing a reminder to residents to be prepared and have a plan.
Forbes can expect major flooding from Thursday, November 3, and the Bureau predicts a height of 10.8m at the Iron Bridge on Friday, November 4.
