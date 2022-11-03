Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Ella Turnbull shines in mini trotting race at Menangle Park

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated November 3 2022 - 12:26pm, first published 12:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ella Turnbull and Lancelot form a dynamic duo, their latest success together coming at Menangle Park. Picture supplied

A TURNBULL in the gig steering a horse to a commanding win at Menangle Park - 13-year-old Ella Turnbull is living proof that history does repeat.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.