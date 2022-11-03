A TURNBULL in the gig steering a horse to a commanding win at Menangle Park - 13-year-old Ella Turnbull is living proof that history does repeat.
The daughter of Josh and Jess Turnbull, it is no surprise that Ella has an interest in horses and racing.
Her grandfather is legendary trainer-driver Steve Turnbull, her uncles are Mitch and Nathan Turnbull and she's the niece of Amanda Turnbull.
Her father trains and breaks in horses, and just like Ella does, her little sister Ava and her cousins drive mini trotters.
Last weekend Ella joined her sister, Jett Turnbull and Billy Rue in taking part in the annual Fishers Ghost mini trotting event at Menangle Park.
It was held on the same evening that five Group 1 NSW Breeders Challenge Finals were conducted.
Jess Turnbull said the Bathurst Mini Trotting Club members were delighted to be able to drive at such an event, having scored their invites on the back of the state titles.
"They were pretty stoked. Amanda, Steve and Nathan all had their good ones in that night, so they were pretty chuffed that they could be racing with those sort of horses," she said.
"They all went to the New South Wales Mini Trotting Championships in April and they had to race there to be nominated for this race. The horses who won weren't invited, it was the next range of horses just to give the other kids a chance to race.
"They put it out there that they wanted to have these horses race and then you had to accept their nomination then the big night was on."
Competitors were split into three divisions based on the respective height of their horses. Ella Turnbull and Rue lined up in the Midgets race, Ava Turnbull in the Shetland and Jett Turnbull in the Pony division.
Ella had been working hard with her horse Lancelot and he was good form.
Together the duo dominated the seven-horse race. Yet again we saw a Turnbull cruising to a commanding win.
"Ella has really been working him well. She won two races at Cowra with their Carnival of Cups, then at Eugowra for their Carnival of Cups she had a first, a third and fourth," Jess Turnbull said.
"The horse has been going really good for her, but she is putting in all the work too. She's very interested in it all at the moment."
For her father Josh, himself a product of mini trotting, it again highlighted the value of the sport.
"We did mini trotting when we were growing up, it's a good stepping stone with the ponies," he said.
"You learn on them and then you can move on to the bigger horses. Jett, Nathan's little fella, he's doing his last year of mini trotting and starting on the bigger horses now too.
"It's a good stepping stone."
