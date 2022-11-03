There is no better example of "many hands make light work" than when emergency responders join forces to protect the community.
In light of the most recent flooding events, those who assemble as part of Bathurst's Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) - which includes, but is not limited to Police, SES, RFS, Fire and Rescue, and Bathurst Regional Council - have been key to the survival and safety of locals.
SES Operational Readiness Officer Joshua Clark, along with Bathurst Regional Council's Local Emergency Management Officer, Nicholas Murphy, said council's most recent Carlingford and Perthville Levee is an example of a response that ensured "a number of homes were saved in this most recent event".
"Whilst we're seeing the impact of road closures and yes, that's an inconvenience to all, we haven't had people displaced from their primary place of residence or an inundation of people requesting assistance," Mr Clark said.
"Due to the prevention methods and strategy the Council has implemented, we've prevented significant response requirements and disaster relief requirements for the community and that's a real positive.
"People's lives haven't been destroyed by having to start from scratch, and all of their prized possessions haven't been destroyed by flood water, and that's a key indication of a successful prevention strategy."
Chief Inspector and Officer in Charge of Bathurst Police Station and Local Emergency Operations Controller for the Bathurst Local Government Area, Glenn Cogdell, said emergency responders "all worked together under the umbrella of the EOC to make sure the community stayed safe".
"It's [EOC] about providing that overall response. The SES is able to manage the flood operation, but it's the other things that we require from the EOC which are things like if we have to evacuate a community, where are they going to go? If we need to feed people, who does that?," Mr Clark added.
"It's [EOC] a very big tool box. When there's a problem, there's always a solution but it just might not be in my tool box, it might be in Council's or Fire and Rescues.
"It's about bringing all the key people together to provide that coordinated response to the community."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.