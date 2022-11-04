AS a community radio broadcaster, 2MCE provides a diverse range of programming to serve our local community.
Our broadcast includes programming that serves listeners who are Indigenous, LGBTQIA+, culturally and linguistically diverse, have a print disability, or are seniors.
Our Indigenous programming includes Jam Pakt on Monday at 7pm.
It celebrates the depth of First Nations talent, entertainment, and culture while also talking about issues which affect First Nations people and giving mob a voice on what matters to them.
Deadly Beats is on Friday at 9pm and showcases the very best Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander music artists in the Urban Music genre.
Both programs are from the Community Radio Network.
At 10pm Wednesday, hear challenging, inspiring and engaging interviews from a queer perspective on Word For Word.
On Thursday evenings, we present two programs in languages other than English: Philipiniana in Filipino at 6pm, and The Latin American Program in Spanish at 7pm.
Both programs feature community news, discussion, and music.
If you have a print disability, tune in to the Talking Newspaper on weekdays from 12pm to 1pm to hear news from the Western Advocate and the Central Western Daily read to you in full.
Seniors in the Central West might like to tune into Senior Citizens' Update, presented fortnightly by Maree Curtis at 10:45am on Fridays.
This program covers community information, news, and information for seniors.
Tune in on 92.3 FM in Bathurst, 94.7 FM in Orange or stream at 2mce.org.
If you'd like to help give your community a voice, why not volunteer for 2MCE?
We are proud to an inclusive organisation and welcome volunteers from a range of backgrounds.
We particularly encourage volunteers from under-represented groups including Indigenous people, women, LGBTQIA+ people, and those from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds.
Volunteer roles are both on-air and off-air, covering program production, presentation, writing community service announcements, fundraising and promotion, or administration.
If you'd like to find out more about volunteering at 2MCE, contact the station via email at 2mce@csu.edu.au or call 6338 4790.
