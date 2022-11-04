Western Advocate

Representation matters at 2MCE and this list of programming proves it | Tuned In

By Rebecca Wotzko
November 5 2022 - 10:00am
There are a range of different voices at 2MCE. Picture supplied

AS a community radio broadcaster, 2MCE provides a diverse range of programming to serve our local community.

