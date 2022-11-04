Western Advocate
Fashion parade transports Bathurst locals back in time to the 1920s

By Jay-Anna Mobbs
November 4 2022 - 11:30am
The 'roaring 20s' was the theme of the day on Saturday, October 22 when locals dressed to the nines to see a collection of historical evening gowns in person.

