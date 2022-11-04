The 'roaring 20s' was the theme of the day on Saturday, October 22 when locals dressed to the nines to see a collection of historical evening gowns in person.
Held at the Holy Trinity Church Hall, the Art of Fashion show took participants on a guided visual journey through time with clothing pieces from the 1920s.
Those in attendance were treated to a ride in a vehicle from the 1920s, along with a boxed high tea, bubbles and elegant fashion parade.
The event was put on display by the Cavalcade of History and Fashion, who partnered with Miss Traill's House.
