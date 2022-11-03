Come and try archery this weekend at Bathurst Archery Festival

ARCHERS from all over the state and beyond are set to compete at Bathurst this weekend, as part of the Bathurst Archery Festival.
To be held at the Bathurst Archers' range on Boundary Road, the festivities will see 60 archers from NSW and Victoria compete in the city, with a number of demonstrations of the Turkish and Olympic style to be on offer.
Bathurst Archers president Steve Olive said it'll be a big weekend of archery.
"I know there's only 60 people coming up from Sydney and Melbourne. Our local club archers will probably top it up to 80 people shooting, which is the maximum we can do at the course," he said.
"We're open to everyone, no matter who they are. We have people shooting out of high school and even had people up their 80s and 90s shooting."
Olive said the Turkish and Olympic style demonstrations will be a good opportunity for people to come-and-try archery.
"Around lunchtime on Saturday and Sunday, we're having some demonstrations with old English longbows," he said.
"The guys from Sydney are doing [Turkish] style bows, called horse bows.
"There's also a come-and-try, where people can try out both styles of archery with a minimal cost. They can see what it's like and see people shooting at targets and get an idea what archery is about."
Olive said archery is a worthwhile sport to participate in due to its fitness and inclusivity, regardless of age.
"It's great for fitness and you can chose whether you do field courses, if you're fit, or straight on the flat field range. People with disability can also do it," he said.
"We have beginner classes every Saturday except this Saturday obviously, where people from young people, who have just started school, to people who are just starting archery in their 50s, 60s and 70s.
"It's something you can do your whole life and learn to interact people with all ages, in a nice friendly environment."
The Bathurst Archers' range is located on 255 Boundary Road, which is located on the corner of both Boundary and Hinton roads.
The festival will be held on both Saturday and Sunday, with classes starting at 10am, 11am, 1pm and 2pm on both days.
People are encouraged to arrive 10 minutes before the start of a class to be issued a bow.
Cost is $10 per person.
The oldest known evidence of the bow and arrow comes from South Africa, where the remains of bone and stone arrowheads have been found dating to approximately 72,000-60,000 years ago.
Archers were key components of ancient and medieval armies, but it saw a decline around the 15th-16th century due to the introduction of gunpowder.
Archery has been on the Summer Olympics schedule on 16 occasions and has been a mainstay since 1972.
South Korea is the dominant archery nation at the Olympics, having amassed 43 medals, including 27 gold.
