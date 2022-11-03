We haven't seen flooding like this in decades.
That's the sobering message from the NSW State Emergency Service, which now says it is preparing for possible record-breaking floods in the Forbes area.
Some homes and businesses would be inundated at predicted flood heights, the SES is warning.
Water is on its way from Wyangala Dam down the Lachlan River with flooding at Cowra, and its tributaries with flooding at Canowindra, Eugowra and Boorowa.
The NSW SES says all eyes are now on Forbes, "which is predicted to reach record flood levels later this week".
NSW SES Assistant Commissioner Nicole Hogan said people in the Forbes area have seen flooding before, but not to this extent in recent times.
The Bureau of Meteorology is waiting for the Lachlan River to peak upstream at Nanami before firming up the Forbes prediction.
The Lachlan River at Nanami may peak near 13.50 metres around 6pm Thursday, with major flooding.
Forbes can expect major flooding from Thursday and the bureau still predicts a height of 10.8m at the Iron Bridge on Friday, which they say is a similar height to the June 1952 flood.
"At 10.8m we can expect homes to be inundated," Southern Zone Commander Ben Pickup told media in Wagga Wagga on Wednesday.
"In the low-lying parts of Forbes we are likely to experience inundation, where usually we may see water just sitting in the streets at 10.8 we are likely to see some home inundation.
"In the low-lying parts of the CBD with that flood level we could expect to see water inundation."
"What we're seeing in areas like Forbes is referred to as 'blue-sky floods'," Assistant Commissioner Nicole Hogan said.
"Even when the rain has stopped falling, water is continuing to move downstream through various catchments, creating issues with river rises and renewed flood peaks."
Evacuation notices have now been issued for a number of areas within Forbes, with the SES advising even more residents to prepare for isolation.
NSW SES volunteers and partner agencies are preparing to door knock the community, issuing a reminder to residents to be prepared and have a plan, the organisation said in a media statement issued Wednesday afternoon.
Parts of Forbes CBD on higher ground may become an island, as may the area around the Forbes hospital, the SES advises.
On Wednesday, the Forbes SES depot was a hive of activity with volunteers filling sandbags and vehicles queued to collect them.
The SES is urging people to:
For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW SES on 132 500. In life threatening situations, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.
The Lachlan River at Cowra peaked at 13.34 metres around 09:15 pm Wednesday and was at 13.12 metres and falling on Thursday morning, with moderate flooding.
The Lachlan River at Cottons Weir may reach around 7.40 metres during Saturday, with major flooding.
The Lachlan River at Jemalong Weir Downstream may reach around 8.20 metres during Sunday or Monday, with major flooding.
