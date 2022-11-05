As part of 60th birthday celebrations, those behind the scenes of Churches Garden Centre held a charity fundraiser for National Mental Health Month.
All of the money raised at the raffle, which was held on October 22, went to Lifeline Central West.
In addition to the fundraiser, those in attendance were treated to a range of perks including an indoor plant talk, face painting and sales.
Churches Garden Centre first came to life in the backyard of Max and Betty Churches 60 years ago, when Mr Churches had a dream of running his own plant nursery.
Now in 2022, the centre is an iconic Bathurst business.
