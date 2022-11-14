THEY say that if you want something done, do it yourself, but if you're after any wooden gift ideas, it's best to look to the professionals.
Eloise Nankervis from Eucalypt Industries is who you need to call.
Following the completion of her university degree in Industrial Design, Ms Nankervis was looking for a way to utilise her skills in a creative way, alongside her full-time employment.
"I bought a laser machine just as a 'chuck it in the shed and see what we do' type thing and just while I've been working I continue to go down to the shed and make stuff," she said.
"I would have full-time work and then I'd come home and do it in the afternoon, down in the shed for a bit of sanity."
Working with wood, metal, acrylic and glassware, there isn't any idea that Ms Nankervis isn't willing to take on.
"I make personalised keepsakes, gifts, basically anything that anyone asks me for," Ms Nankervis said.
"I do personalised Christmas trees, I do keepsake boxes, wedding signature drop boxes, I do a lot of baby stuff, baby brushes, announcement plaques, signs, trophies, keyrings, name signs, baubles, cake-toppers.
"I do drink tags, business signage, I've done a few earrings, puzzles, engraved drinkware, metals, photo frames."
For Ms Nankervis, the ability to utilise her creative talents, all while ensuring customer satisfaction is what sustains her motivation.
"It's just my little creative outlet," she said.
"I absolutely love it, that's the thing that keeps me doing it.
"Anytime someone comes and gets, whether it be a little brush and they give it as a gift, and they just love it ... that makes me really, really happy."
What Ms Nankervis finds especially satisfying is being able to create sentimental pieces for her customers.
"It's not so much the item but the meaning behind it,' she said.
This passion for the job is what has ensured that Ms Nankervis has been able to grow and sustain a steady demand for her services.
"It's going really well, I'm surprised with just all the support from the locals, all the local people are amazing," she said.
One of the other major factors that warrants Ms Nankervis' desire to continue to create, is the fact that it is something she can do while on maternity leave.
"It's keeping me busy and on my toes while I have a newborn," she said.
As well as being a mother to two young children, having full-time work and creating beautiful wooden giftware, Ms Nankervis also spends ample time guaranteeing that her work is advertised to the highest standard.
