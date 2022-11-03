Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Forward battle will be key as under 16 Panorama Platypi aim to take down Goannas

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated November 3 2022 - 2:29pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Under 16 Panorama Platypi team-mates Jemmia Luck and Samantha Hanrahan celebrate after a try. Picture by Cherylene Anderson

TEAM work makes the dream work - it might have become a sporting cliché but according to Panorama Platypi playmakers Jemmia Luck and Samantha Hanrahan, it's what is behind their current form.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.