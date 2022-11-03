TEAM work makes the dream work - it might have become a sporting cliché but according to Panorama Platypi playmakers Jemmia Luck and Samantha Hanrahan, it's what is behind their current form.
After a slow start to the current Western Women's Rugby League season, the under 16 Platypi have won back-to-back matches and are now sitting third on the ladder.
Luck, who lines up at hooker for the side, said the key to that form reversal has been working together at training and supporting each other come game day.
"We seemed to give up in that first game we lost when we got behind by two or three tries, we just dropped the heads and there was no positive talk," she said.
"There's a lot more control now than in the first game, we had one training session before the first game, but we've trained together a lot more now which helps.
"We all enjoy the sport and if someone makes a mistake we all put our hands on their back and just encourage them. We don't want to put people down because then we'll all feel down and that's when arguments can start.
"When we support each other we play better."
Hanrahan, who steers the side around as five-eighth, agrees with that analysis.
"I think that's been a big turn for us, we are more positive now," she said.
"I think just with the more training we've done we've gelled a bit better, when we first came back it felt like things were a little bit out of whack."
The next assignment for the Platypi will be taking on the Goannas at Wellington this Saturday.
The Platypi head into the match after back-to-back wins over Woodbridge (28-22) and the Midwest Brumbies (30-16) at Carrington Park.
But the Goannas will buoyed after posting their first win of the season last weekend, downing Castlereagh 38-0.
"I'm expecting just a tough competition, it's their home ground and they will want that home ground domination," Hanrahan said.
"Hopefully we don't get too fatigued and we can play over there like we played here."
"I think we just need to watch out for their big forwards, but I think it will be fairly even," Luck added.
The Panorama forward pack has been well served by hard running props Mary Maher and Beth Anderson, while second rowers Zoe Lee and Bree Muldoon are not only mobile but have ball playing skills.
As Luck indicated they will be important, not only in trying to contain the Goannas' pack but also to create room for their potent backs.
Nine of the 12 tries the under 16 Platypi have scored in the last fortnight have come from their backs.
Both Luck and Hanrahan know it's that approach - working together as a team unit - which will be needed if they are to qualify for the finals.
But first their mission is to beat the Goannas.
"Obviously we want to be in finals, but we're not looking too far ahead," Hanrahan said.
"We're taking it game by game, so yeah, hopefully we can beat the Goannas."
Kick-off in the under 16s match is 11.30am at Wellington's Kennard Park.
