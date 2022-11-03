Western Advocate

Bathurst, Lithgow, Oberon and Wallerawang will wait weeks for gas reconnections

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated November 3 2022 - 3:23pm, first published 3:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Residents to wait weeks for gas supply to return following an overnight leak.

BATHURST residents could be waiting weeks to have their gas connections relit following a leak on Wednesday night, November 2.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.