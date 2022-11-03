The queue for sandbags stretched down School Road on Wednesday, November 2, after the Bureau of Meteorology put Forbes on alert for flooding "similar to June 1952".
Volunteers rolled up their sleeves at the State Emergency Service depot to help fill thousands of sandbags to help protect homes and properties from floodwaters.
There has been rainfall both here and across the Lachlan River catchment in the past few days, and Water NSW increased releases from Wyangala Dam to 100,000 megalitres a day Tuesday with flows increased to 125,000 megalitres on Wednesday.
There's about 200,000 megalitres a day flowing into the dam, which was at 106.1 per cent and steady at 9am Wednesday, November 2.
Flows from the dam are combining with inflows from the Boorowa River to cause flooding at Cowra; Eugowra also experienced major flooding on the Mandagery Creek on Tuesday night, November 1, 2022.
The Bureau of Meteorology on Wednesday advised river levels at Nanami exceeded the major flood level (10.7 m) around 4am Wednesday, with the peak at that upstream gauge expected overnight.
As of late Wednesday morning, river levels at Forbes were predicted to exceed the major flood level, 10.55 m at the Iron Bridge, on Thursday with the potential to reach 10.8m during Friday.
Forbes Mayor Phyllis Miller has urged people to stay informed as the situation unfolds and more information becomes available.
"We have weathered floods before and I know that we will rise through this one again," she said in a mayoral message.
"Remember to stay in touch, listen to warnings, look out for your neighbours, family and friends and of course if it is flooded, forget it.
"It is time to make sure you are ready - ensure you have stocked up on medicines, essential food items, pet care needs and the like.
"Know the capacity of your property - whether it be rural or in town and take the necessary actions, raise pumps, move stock, put important papers up high.
"Protect your property if you are in an area that is likely to get water - sandbags are available through the SES, and delivery can be arranged if you need it."
Volunteers were hard at work at the depot on the corner of School Road and Farnell Street on Wednesday morning.
The SES is asking that those needing sandbags follow the below steps to help with traffic flow and safety at the site:
Call SES on 132 500 if you need assistance, in an emergency ring 000.
