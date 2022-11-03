Before attending the Unit, contact us via 132 500 to lodge a job. Just let them know you'll be there to pick them up and an ETA if possible. This helps us to assure we will have sandbags ready for you, and save you answering the same questions at the gate.

When attending the Unit, please enter School Road via Calarie Road only. Road closed signs are in place at the end of Farnell St.

Once you have spoken to somebody at the gate, you will be asked to move forward to be loaded, please ensure your trailer does not block the driveway as we may be rushing out to urgent calls/emergency's at any moment.