Gas bubbles from Macquarie River were one metre high

JC
By Jacinta Carroll
Updated November 3 2022 - 6:49pm, first published 6:00pm
FIRST responders to a major gas leak, which has seen gas supplies to Bathurst severed, have told how they came across jets of gas coming from the Macquarie River which were at least one metre high.

