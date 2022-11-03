EVENTS venue Logan Brae is adding to its long list of offerings, with monthly markets set to begin this weekend.
Sunday, November 6, will kick off the new growers and makers monthly event, with a good range of stalls registered to attend.
Logan Brae coordinator Lisa Pierce said if you grow it or make it, that's what they're looking for.
"We're just giving people another opportunity to sell their products," she said.
"We have 18 stalls ... There's lots of different people."
The markets will run from 9am to 1pm on Sunday with a gold coin donation on arrival being the cost of entry.
The stalls will be offering a range of products, including flowers, candles, accessories, home décor, macramé, fermented food and drinks, soaps, gourmet sausage burgers and more.
"It's nice to see creative people's work," Ms Pierce said.
"I think it's a nice diverse range of things and it should be nice weather."
Logan Brae will also be hosting a Gatsby garden party on Saturday, November 5, from 11am to 4pm.
The event will take guests back to the 1920s, showcasing the beautiful gardens on the property and featuring jazz and opera performances by members of the Mitchell Conservatorium.
People can choose whether they want to embrace the theme and dress up themselves, or just turn up and enjoy what's on offer.
For those who do dress up, there will be a best dressed competition.
The bar will be open and guests can purchase a plowman's lunch box.
While the event is ticketed, Ms Pierce said people can still turn up and pay on entry but they won't be guaranteed lunch.
Tickets can be purchased on the Logan Brae website.
Ms Pierce said it should be a fun day for all to enjoy.
