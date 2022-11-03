A MAN remains in a serious condition after being shot in the back on Wednesday afternoon.
Police investigations into the incident remain ongoing. The shooting occurring in Bant Street in South Bathurst.
A holding statement released by police said police were called to a home in South Bathurst on Wednesday afternoon.
"Just after 4pm on Wednesday, November 2, officers from Chifley Police District were called to Bant Street, Bathurst, following reports of a concern for welfare," it said.
"A short time later, a 24-year-old man presented to Bathurst Hospital suffering a gunshot wound to his back and abdomen. He remains there in a serious, but stable condition.
"A crime scene was established on Bant Street, which will undergo forensic examination.
"Investigations into the incident continue."
