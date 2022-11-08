'You got me locked up': Man put behind bars for the first time after pleading guilty to string of charges

A MAN has been sentenced to his first stint behind bars after he pleaded guilty to a string of criminal charges in Bathurst Local Court.
Trent Simpson, 19, of Hughes Street, Kelso, pleaded guilty on October 26 to common assault, possessing a prohibited drug, and three counts of contravening an Apprehended Violence Order (AVO).
Court documents reveal Simpson and the victim drove to an address in the Bathurst area about 8.30pm on February 14 this year.
After having a conversation, Simpson drove the victim to an address on Booth Street in Windradyne.
As they approached the location, Simpson used his right hand to grab the victim's phone, which caused it to fall into their face.
The court heard the victim told Simpson they would phone police about the incident.
Simpson then drove to an address at Culnane Place in Kelso where he and the victim stayed for a number of hours.
Police said they spoke with the victim two days later on February 16 at 10pm, where they partook in an electronic interview about the incident.
Simpson presented himself at Bathurst Police Station on February 18 about 3.30pm, where he denied all allegations about the incident and said the offence never took place.
On a separate occasion, Simpson was driven to the victim's residence by a relative on July 12 this year about 9am.
Simpson went inside the house where he began to argue with the victim and said he was stressed about his bail conditions, the imposed AVO between him and the victim, and the fact a relative was in hospital.
The court heard Simpson continued to argue before he left soon after and got back into the person's car, of whom had also been arguing with the victim.
Police said they arrived about 9.30am on the same day and heard the victim yell that Simpson was in the vehicle parked out the front of the house.
Police said they approached the car and saw Simpson in the front passenger seat, who was then placed under arrest for breaching his bail conditions and the AVO.
As he was being taken to the caged police vehicle, Simpson yelled out to both the victim and his relative "you've got me locked up".
Once in police custody, Simpson admitted to going to and entering the victim's house, arguing with her, and knowing he was in breach of the AVO and bail conditions.
On a separate occasion, police said they were conducting patrols of the Kingswood Railway Station when they saw Simpson and the victim approach the platform.
Police requested to speak with Simpson, who said he was aware of the current AVO.
He was arrested and asked why he was in the company of the victim and if he had anything on his person of police interest.
The court heard Simpson removed a small piece of wrapped foil which contained 0.47 grams of cannabis leaf.
Police said they then found a small glass pipe in a brown box inside Simpson's backpack. All items were seized.
Simpson was taken to Mount Druitt Police Station before he was transported to Blacktown Hospital for medical assessment.
Simpson's solicitor, Mr Lambeth, told the court during sentencing his client "needed to be confronted with the realisation of how serious" his charges were, after he described Simpson's actions as "unintentional".
"The three months he has spent in custody has had a profound affect on Mr Simpson," Mr Lambeth said.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said it was clear the section five threshold was crossed, which left no alternative to a full time prison sentence.
Magistrate Ellis, before handing down her sentence, also noted Simpson had nine contravene AVO charges as a result of the recent offences, which were added to his already "extensive" criminal history.
"It appears Mr Simpson believes it is up to him what order he accepts and how he accepts it," Magistrate Ellis said.
"For someone your age, you have a lot of responsibility and matters you have to work on."
Simpson was sentenced to 15 months in jail with a non-parole period of 10 months. He will be eligible for release on May 26 next year.
Simpson will appear by AVL in Orange District Court on November 10 for a hearing after he appealed his sentence.
