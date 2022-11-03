More than 1000 people across the Forbes Shire are subject to evacuation warnings as flooding in the coming days could be greater than what the Central West town suffered through in 1952.
Water is on its way down the Lachlan River from Wyangala Dam and its tributaries, with the river predicted to reach the major flood height at the Iron Bridge in Forbes on Thursday and rise to a possible 10.8m on Friday.
"That flood level at Forbes is greater than the 1952 flooding they experienced," NSW SES Southern Zone Commander Benjamin Pickup said of the predicted heights.
The SES has warned things could change quickly in the days ahead and anyone who doesn't evacuate from low-lying areas under threat could become trapped without power, water, and other essential services.
It is expected low-lying businesses and homes would be inundated with water if the river reaches the predicted heights while residents on what's being described as the Forbes Hospital Island and the Forbes CBD island - the higher parts of the CBD - are advised to prepare to be cut off by floodwaters.
In the 24 hours up to 4pm on Thursday, there had been 90 requests for assistance in the Forbes area, covering sandbag requests, transporting residents to medical appointments in Orange, fodder drops and supporting the community.
Forbes mayor Phyllis Miller has urged the community to stay informed.
"No flood's the same, every flood is different," the mayor said on Thursday afternoon after meeting with the Emergency Operations Committee.
"We can only go on the information before us, and of course we have made sure that the people that need to evacuate - or need warning to evacuate - they've received that, which is really important.
"We believe that we have prepared for the worst but we are hoping that we will get the best."
Volunteers have turned out in numbers to help fill sandbags at the SES depot, while social media community pages have been an avenue for requests for help being met.
"People have been very good, people have been helping each other with sandbagging," mayor Miller said.
"People have been really good, I'm really proud of the community and the way that they've all got in to help one another - they're amazing."
Schools will not be operational on Friday, November 4, and although it may be tempting to go out to see the floodwaters the mayor does urge people to stay out of the water - and keep the kids out of it.
At Dubbo, the Macquarie River remains at 4.34m, below the minor flood level of 5.5m, but rises are expected on the weekend.
Minor flooding is also possible for both Wellington and Narromine while major flooding continues at Warren.
The Macquarie River at Warren may reach 9.5m on Saturday.
