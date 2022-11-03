Western Advocate
Marc McLeish re-elected as president of Cowra Magpies

Andrew Fisher
By Andrew Fisher
Updated November 4 2022 - 8:58am, first published November 3 2022 - 11:00am
Marc McLeish will take the president reins again for Cowra. Picture from file

The Cowra Magpies are ahead of the game, forming a committee and just two weeks away from appointing coaches for the 2023 season.

