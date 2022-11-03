UPDATED - 10AM
ESSENTIAL Energy has advised that an earlier power outage affecting the Bathurst CBD has been rectified.
As of 10am, the unplanned outage signpost on the company's map of outages had been taken down for the streets affected.
EARLIER
TRAFFIC lights in the CBD are currently down with a power outage being experienced in the CBD.
The traffic lights at the intersection of Durham and Stewart streets are among those affected, although others in the CBD are still working.
Essential Energy's website says there is an unplanned power outage in the CBD, with properties within the surrounds of Durham, Mitre, Russell up to Havannah streets affected.
A number of businesses in the CBD have been unable to open as a result of the power outage.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
The outage comes just days after the city has also lost it's supply of natural gas after a gas leak was discovered just after 8pm on Wednesday evening on the Young Lithgow Pipeline that affected gas supply to Bathurst, Wallerawang, Lithgow and Oberon.
A spokesperson for APA said turning gas back on in the Bathurst area will take some time, however, and updates will be provided as soon as they become available.
As Bathurst is progressively reinstated, gas supply to Wallerawang, Lithgow and Oberon is expected to remain affected for some time.
Crews continue to work as quickly and as safely as possible to investigate. An initial assessment suggests that flooding is likely to be a factor.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.