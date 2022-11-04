WHEN the news broke yesterday that residents of Bathurst and surrounding areas could be without gas supplies for up to several weeks, plumber Shane Webster decided to take matters into his own, qualified hands.
Mr Webster made a post on Facebook at around 9pm on Thursday, November 3, on behalf of Webflow Plumbing, after realising there was a way that he could help those affected by the gas outages.
The post called for people who would be most in need of gas services during the outage, to make contact with Mr Webster regarding their situation, so that he could potentially find a way to rectify it.
"They reckon that the gas might not be put on for a little bit, so we thought 'wow'; just imagine if you're in your eighties and you can't have a shower for a bit, like one or two weeks, just how hard that would be, and then we had a bit of a solution for them," Mr Webster said.
"We looked in our work shed and we had a couple of 50 litre plug-in hot water systems, we thought let's just lend them out and try to help people that we can.
"Pretty much we're just trying to help out anyone elderly, or disabled, basically people who can't leave the house to have a shower."
So far, the company has donated their time and energy installing hot water systems to six homes in the Bathurst and Kelso area.
"I've given one to an elderly man with dementia, another girl contacted me, her mother is lives with her at home, she's an elderly lady and she's also got a young son with autistic needs, so we've given one to her, and just elderly people who just really struggle to get out of the house, in Bathurst and Kelso," Mr Webster said.
Though the company has already donated much of their services to help those in need, Mr Webster said they were still looking to do more.
"We've only sort of got a few left, but we're trying to get more ... we're just waiting on a supplier to give us an answer," he said.
"We're doing our best with that, we are only a small business, but if people out there can get their own hot water system, I'm more than happy to come donate my time and try to help them, that's no worries at all."
This desire to help those in need is something that is in the nature of Mr Webster, who empathised with the complex needs of the elderly, due to personal circumstances.
Though it is clear that Mr Webster is incredibly passionate about helping those in need, he said he couldn't help but feel empathy for those that he is unable to assist.
"Obviously we can't help everyone but we're just trying to narrow it down to the ones that really need it the most," he said.
"I'm probably going to let a few people down, but we're just trying to do our best."
The initial post that Mr Webster made to a local Bathurst group received over 800 likes and 94 comments from residents, either commending him for his work, or calling for his services.
"I was up until 11pm last night trying to reply to everyone, and I didn't reply to everyone and I felt rude, so I'm still doing it today, we've had a lot of inquires," he said.
"Basically I just feel, if you can help, why not help ... and If we can just help the people that we can, then why not?" he said.
