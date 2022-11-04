Western Advocate

Shane Webster from Webflow Plumbing is installing hot water systems to Bathurst residents who are most in need

AM
By Alise McIntosh
Updated November 4 2022 - 12:43pm, first published 12:30pm
Josh Clark and Shane Webster from Webflow Plumbing, with hot-water systems ready to deliver to homes in need. Picture supplied

WHEN the news broke yesterday that residents of Bathurst and surrounding areas could be without gas supplies for up to several weeks, plumber Shane Webster decided to take matters into his own, qualified hands.

AM

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

