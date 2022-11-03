The flood has peaked at 13.39m upstream at Nanami, with the Bureau of Meteorology still predicting it will reach 10.8m in Forbes on Friday, November 4.
The State Emergency Service website lists 13.02m at Nanami in September 1974 as the record height at that gauge, 10.8m is the record for the Iron Bridge set in 1952 when the floodwaters came through the central business district.
The State Emergency Service says they, with partner agencies, have doorknocked some 1000 people in Forbes to issue evacuation warnings, with more advised they may become isolated if the floodwaters cut Forbes into islands.
An evacuation centre has been established at Forbes High School and will be open from 8am Friday 4 November, in preparation for the evacuation of more than 500 homes.
On Thursday, sandbags were being filled and rolled out around town to protect homes and businesses from inundation - the town preparing for the worst and desperately hoping for the best.
Mayor Phyllis Miller OAM has shared a message to the community through the Forbes Shire Council Facebook page.
"It is a really tough time for all of you and our thoughts and prayers are with all of you while we sit and wait for this water to snake along until it arrives in Forbes," Mayor Miller said.
"This is a very trying time and I know that it is slow watching the water come.
"Please don't panic, if you need anything the SES is there to help you on 132 500."
Don't let children - or anyone - play in the floodwaters, she's urged, as the council has been advised of a sewer breach upstream.
The council has switched over to bore water supply to ensure Forbes' drinking water is not affected.
Major flooding continues for our rural residents around and downstream of Forbes.
The Lachlan River at Cottons Weir may reach around 7.40 metres Saturday morning, with major flooding.
The Lachlan River at Jemalong Weir Downstream may reach around 8.20 metres during Sunday or Monday, with major flooding.
It is likely Forbes will stay above major flood levels for at least a week, the SES advises.
In life threatening emergencies, call 000 (triple zero) immediately. If you require rescue, assistance to evacuate or other emergency help, ring NSW SES on 132 500.
For more emergency information, advice, and access to the latest river heights and rainfall observations and forecasts:
