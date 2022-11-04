STAFF from Bathurst Regional Council are assisting Jemena in the process to restore gas supply to properties across the city.
Around 20,000 connections across Bathurst, Lithgow, Oberon and Wallerawang have been affected by a leak in the Young Lithgow pipeline that occurred on Wednesday, November 2.
While the location of the compromised section was fixed and APA Group reinstated the gas supply to Bathurst the following morning, each individual connection has to go through a manual relight process.
With limited staff in the local gas company's crew, Jemena Limited, the process is expected to take weeks.
Reinforcements are coming from Sydney, and Mayor Robert Taylor said Bathurst council staff are also assisting.
"Council is providing staff to assist the response to the gas outage. Approximately 30 council staff are assisting Jemena with the make-safe process and turning gas meters off at individual properties," he said.
"More staff will be provided as required given the importance of restoring gas to the community as quickly as possible."
Concerns have been raised about vulnerable people in the community, who would face more challenges as a result of the outage.
Cr Taylor has confirmed that support will be provided.
"The response to support vulnerable community members is being co-ordinated through the Emergency Operations Centre, of which council is a member," he said.
Vulnerable customers are urged to contact Jemena Limited or the local emergency services with any welfare concerns.
Several council facilities have also been affected by the gas outage, but as of Friday morning they were still able to operate.
"Our essential services, our water filtration plant, waste water treatment works and waste management centre are fully operational," Cr Taylor said.
"We have no heating in the library or art gallery but both remain open."
These facilities were also impacted by a power outage on Friday morning, but Cr Taylor said power was restored to both sites before they opened to the public.
