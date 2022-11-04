Western Advocate
Jemena says it's all hands on deck to restore gas to Bathurst

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated November 4 2022 - 5:19pm, first published 4:00pm
JEMENA crews are currently working to restore gas connections to homes in Raglan, Kelso, Gormans Hill and parts of Bathurst, with more reinforcements on the way for the weekend to continue the work.

