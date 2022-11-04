JEMENA crews are currently working to restore gas connections to homes in Raglan, Kelso, Gormans Hill and parts of Bathurst, with more reinforcements on the way for the weekend to continue the work.
This comes after a leak in the Young Lithgow pipeline occurred at about 8pm Wednesday, November 2, leaving Bathurst, Lithgow, Oberon and Wallerawang customers without hot water, gas heating and other gas appliances.
The Australian Pipeline Authority (APA) was able to isolate the leak on Wednesday night and restore gas flow to Bathurst.
However, each of the 12,000 to 13,000 connections in Bathurst require manual attention and Jemena crews, with the help of the local police, State Emergency Services and council workers, are all working hard to carry out the required process to safely relight the gas connections.
"At the moment our teams are at Raglan, Kelso, Gormans Hill and they're going through Bathurst," Jemena representative Nick Graham said.
"But there is a priority of relights for vulnerable customers also; we are working with health in respect to restoring those as a priority.
"The hospital and some of the secondary network customers have been restored in Bathurst."
Mr Graham was unable to give a precise timeframe as to when Bathurst's gas supply will be fully restored, but said they're still looking at a few weeks, but less than a month.
While Jemena does have instructions on how to isolate meters, the company is asking that residents leave their gas connections alone and let them do the job.
"We would prefer that we would do that ourselves; we have the resources to do that," Mr Graham said.
"We would just encourage everyone who has gas attached to their properties to ensure that those gas services are off and that the meters that are tagged with a red ribbon or red piece of tape are not interfered with while we do the reintroduction of gas to those facilities."
While the reconnection process is underway, the gas flow to Lithgow, Oberon and Wallerawang has not yet been restored, and APA is unable to give a timeframe as to when those circumstances will change.
Before Jemena can perform the relighting process, APA has to restore the gas flow.
APA representative Gerard Coggan said because Bathurst was upstream of the leak the crews were able to restore gas flow.
However, this is not the case for the other affected areas, which are located downstream of the leak.
"Until we're able to get access to the leak area, which is currently flooded, we're unable to finalise a timeframe around how long a repair will take," Mr Coggan said.
"However, we have multiple teams working on different solutions and looking at trying to finalise that repair in the coming weeks."
In light of the current La Nina and the wet weather that's predicted to continue in the coming weeks, Mr Coggan said they are looking at short-term and longer-term options.
As the compromised area of pipe is along the Macquarie River, repairing the leak relies heavily on the water levels dropping.
APA is looking at alternative options in case that doesn't eventuate.
"We are looking at short-term and long-term alternatives," Mr Coggan said.
"If we can get access that will be of great assistance to us, but if we can't get access for a longer period we are looking at other alternatives for solutions."
As further updates become available, APA and Jemena will ensure all information is passed out to the community through the relevant means.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.