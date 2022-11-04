Sheep stranded on a shrinking island have been airlifted to dry ground by helicopter.
NSW Department of Primary Industries has provided footage of the all-day exercise to move 1200 sheep to higher ground as the Lachlan River continues to rise to major flooding near Forbes, NSW on Thursday, November 3.
More than 1000 people across the Forbes Shire are subject to evacuation warnings as flooding in the coming days could be greater than what the Central West town suffered through in 1952.
The flood has peaked at 13.39m upstream at Nanami, with the Bureau of Meteorology still predicting it will reach 10.8m in Forbes on Friday, November 4.
The State Emergency Service website lists 13.02m at Nanami in September 1974 as the record height at that gauge, 10.8m is the record for the Iron Bridge set in 1952 when the floodwaters came through the central business district.
The Regional Emergency Operations Centre (REOC) at Dubbo has been activated following the flooding and an ongoing gas outage in the Bathurst area.
The REOC is a central hub, based at Dubbo Police Station, where experts can monitor the situation in real time and coordinate a whole-of-government response.
The REOC will be in operation to support the NSW State Emergency Services (SES) and the Energy and Utility Services Functional Area (EUSFA) as they lead the emergency response to these significant events.
The team will access live information, intelligence sharing, digital mapping, as well as public information and media broadcasting resources to quickly get critical information to the public.
