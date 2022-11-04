Western Advocate
Forbes 2022 floods: helicopters lift stranded sheep to dry ground as Lachlan River rises

By Newsroom
Updated November 4 2022 - 1:08pm, first published 1:07pm
Sheep stranded on a shrinking island have been airlifted to dry ground by helicopter.

